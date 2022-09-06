Zardari grieved over martyrdom of five soldiers in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of five soldiers, including a captain in North Waziristan.

In a condolence message here issued by party secretariat, Asif Zardari expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Captain Abdul Wali, Naib Subidar Nawaz, Havaldar Ghulam Ali, Lance Naik Ilyas and Sepoy Zafarullah Asif.

He extended condolences to the families of the martyrs. Those who patronize terrorists should also be made an example. "The nation is proud of the brave men of its army," Zardari said.