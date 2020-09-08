UrduPoint.com
Zardari Grieves Over Demise Of Munawar Talpur's Brother

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday condole the death of brother of member national assembly Mir Munawar Ali Talpur.

In condolence message, Asif Ali Zardari expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mir Behram Talpur.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to Munawar Talpur and other members bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

