Zardari has no intention to become Senate chairman: Sindh CM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had no intention to become Senate chairman.

Talking to media persons in Sehwan, the chief minister claimed that the Sindh government had received Rs140 billion less than the sanctioned funds from the Center.

To a question about locust attack, he said he himself was monitoring the situation. The provincial government was trying its best to control the situation, he said, adding that the losses to crops due to the locust attack were not much in the province.

To another question, he said former prime minister and PPP founding chairman Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had established Plant Protection Department, with 17 aeroplanes for aerial spray. At present six of them were available and only one was able to fly, he added.