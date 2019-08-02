UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari Has Rescued His 'baby' Sadiq Sanjrani: Sheikh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 03:08 PM

Zardari has rescued his 'baby' Sadiq Sanjrani: Sheikh Rashid

Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid on Friday has claimed that former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has rescued his kid' Sadiq Sanjrani from opposition s no-confidence motion

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid on Friday has claimed that former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co- kid' Sadiq Sanjrani from opposition s no-confidence motion.Addressing the media in Karachi, Sheikh Rashid told, "I had predicted failure of no-trust motion against Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani ten days ago.

"Meanwhile, the minister announced to increase freight trains by 20 percent from August 10.He further said that he will tender his resignation to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari instead of Jamiat Ulema-e islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.Earlier, the minister misspelled name of Sadiq Sanjrani on his message at Twitter.

He also forgot the year of Constitution and mentioned 1972 instead of 1973. He repeated his claim that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five-year term.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Senate Prime Minister Twitter Rashid Pakistan Peoples Party August Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Hearing of defamation suit against Farooq Sattar a ..

13 seconds ago

Turkey 'neutralized' 165 terrorists in July

15 seconds ago

Opposition should forsake the politics of chaos : ..

17 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan directs early finalizati ..

21 seconds ago

Business community urges for strengthening democra ..

4 minutes ago

Four dead, dozens missing in Indonesian boat sinki ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.