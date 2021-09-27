Zardari has to tell source of money for his New York flat: Khurram Sher Zaman

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday said that the former president Asif Zardari would have to tell the source of money to purchase property in Manhattan, New York

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday said that the former president Asif Zardari would have to tell the source of money to purchase property in Manhattan, New York.

Talking to the newsmen outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), he said the Sindh province had become a center of corruption. There was a strong case against Asif Zardari regarding holding assets beyond sources of income.

He taunted that the Sindh province was a university of corruption and Asif Zardari was its vice chancellor while his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was its trusty.

How the son of a cinema owner became so rich and made assets worth billions of rupees, Sher Zaman asked.

PTI leader said that his party wouldn't let the people escape who had looted the money of this nation. Asif Zardari case was given serial number 420, he said.

He said that he would also approach the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) along with pursuing his case in IHC against PPP's chairman. Several leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) had also been involving in corruption.

Asif Zardari, he said, would have to tell the source of money to purchase the flat in Manhattan.