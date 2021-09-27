UrduPoint.com

Zardari Has To Tell Source Of Money For His New York Flat: Khurram Sher Zaman

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 01:25 PM

Zardari has to tell source of money for his New York flat: Khurram Sher Zaman

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday said that the former president Asif Zardari would have to tell the source of money to purchase property in Manhattan, New York

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday said that the former president Asif Zardari would have to tell the source of money to purchase property in Manhattan, New York.

Talking to the newsmen outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), he said the Sindh province had become a center of corruption. There was a strong case against Asif Zardari regarding holding assets beyond sources of income.

He taunted that the Sindh province was a university of corruption and Asif Zardari was its vice chancellor while his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was its trusty.

How the son of a cinema owner became so rich and made assets worth billions of rupees, Sher Zaman asked.

PTI leader said that his party wouldn't let the people escape who had looted the money of this nation. Asif Zardari case was given serial number 420, he said.

He said that he would also approach the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) along with pursuing his case in IHC against PPP's chairman. Several leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) had also been involving in corruption.

Asif Zardari, he said, would have to tell the source of money to purchase the flat in Manhattan.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Manhattan New York Money Islamabad High Court Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 172273 cusecs water

IRSA releases 172273 cusecs water

10 minutes ago
 FIA initiates action against fake Covid-19 vaccine ..

FIA initiates action against fake Covid-19 vaccine certificate generators

10 minutes ago
 Turkish Cypriot President Says No Need for UN Peac ..

Turkish Cypriot President Says No Need for UN Peacekeepers on Island

11 minutes ago
 N. Cyprus Received No Response on Proposal to Disc ..

N. Cyprus Received No Response on Proposal to Discuss Gas Activities - President

11 minutes ago
 N. Cyprus to Be Ready to Negotiate If Int'l Status ..

N. Cyprus to Be Ready to Negotiate If Int'l Status, Sovereign Equality Accepted- ..

11 minutes ago
 North Cyprus Willing to Cooperate With Cyprus But ..

North Cyprus Willing to Cooperate With Cyprus But Want to Keep Turkish Troops - ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.