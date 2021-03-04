UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari Involves In Horse Trading To Manipulate Statistics In Senate Elections: Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

Zardari involves in horse trading to manipulate statistics in Senate elections: Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday said that Asif Ali Zardari was involved in horse trading amid at manipulating statistics in Senate elections.

Asif Ali Zardari played the game with malafide intentions and violated the democratic norms that has upset the results, he said this in an interview with a private television channel.

The people had used the corruption money provided by Asif Ali Zardari for holding grip in Senate elections, he added. Commenting on general elections, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N, would contest the elections separately.

In reply to a question about vote of no confidence, the minister said that Opposition party leaders' move for no confidence would not affect the position of Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab.

Both the leaders of ruling party would continue working as Prime Minister and CM Punjab. About the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Sheikh Rashid said the politics of PDM had badly failed.

To another question regarding support of Chaudhry brothers, he said ruling party has full support of coalition partners. To a question about role of Pakistan Army in the current elections, interior minister said the Army Chief and country's intelligence agencies are taking keen interest in the welfare work, economy and prosperity for national institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Senate Prime Minister Army Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Interior Minister Vote Rashid Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim TV Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Alleged Bandits Kidnap Over Sixty People From Loca ..

12 minutes ago

UN must impose 'global arms embargo', sanctions on ..

12 minutes ago

Biden Called Off Plans to Strike Second Target in ..

12 minutes ago

Opposition uses corruption money for buying votes ..

12 minutes ago

OPEC+ Allows Oil Output Boost of 130,000 Bpd for R ..

17 minutes ago

Sanctions, Pandemic Hinder Restoration of Syria's ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.