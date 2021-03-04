Zardari involves in horse trading to manipulate statistics in Senate elections: Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday said that Asif Ali Zardari was involved in horse trading amid at manipulating statistics in Senate elections.

Asif Ali Zardari played the game with malafide intentions and violated the democratic norms that has upset the results, he said this in an interview with a private television channel.

The people had used the corruption money provided by Asif Ali Zardari for holding grip in Senate elections, he added. Commenting on general elections, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N, would contest the elections separately.

In reply to a question about vote of no confidence, the minister said that Opposition party leaders' move for no confidence would not affect the position of Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab.

Both the leaders of ruling party would continue working as Prime Minister and CM Punjab. About the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Sheikh Rashid said the politics of PDM had badly failed.

To another question regarding support of Chaudhry brothers, he said ruling party has full support of coalition partners. To a question about role of Pakistan Army in the current elections, interior minister said the Army Chief and country's intelligence agencies are taking keen interest in the welfare work, economy and prosperity for national institutions.