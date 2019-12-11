UrduPoint.com
Zardari Is Hunter, He Will Now Hunt "khillari": Bilawal Bhutto

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:08 PM

Zardari is hunter, he will now hunt

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said former president Asif Ali Zardari is a hunter and he will hunt "Khillari"

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said former president Asif Ali Zardari is a hunter and he will hunt "Khillari".He said this while talking to media men outside Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the occasion of release of his father former president Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday.Bilawal said another medical report of Asif Ali Zardari was presented in the court.

Bail has been granted to Asif Ali Zardari on the basis of this medical report.He said " we are grateful to judges who administered justice. We are grateful to those also who have prayed for release of Asif Zardari.

Slamming the NAB he said NAB-Government nexus wants to stop us.

In Faryal Talpur case NAB wants to bring us under pressure.Chairman PPP said Zardari is now coming out. He will be treated. He is hunter and he will hunt Khilari.Criticizing the government he said incompetent and inept government has devastated politics and economy.He once again claimed this is last year of Imran Khan government.

I am not saying this at some one's stance but this is desire of public. Now democratic government will come as per aspirations of people.

