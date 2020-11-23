UrduPoint.com
Zardari Move Petition To IHC For Exemption From Appearance

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:37 PM

Former president and PPP's Co-Chairman on Monday moved another petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from hearing in his bail plea on a case pertaining to suspect transaction of Rs 8 billions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Former president and PPP's Co-Chairman on Monday moved another petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from hearing in his bail plea on a case pertaining to suspect transaction of Rs 8 billions.

A division bench of IHC would take up his petition for hearing on Tuesday in graft case of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The petition had stated that the former president was discharged from a Karachi hospital on October 11, but later he was again admitted on November 22, due to his deteriorating health conditions.

The petition prayed the court to grant exemption from hearing in his bail plea in above case. The petitioner has also attached his fresh medical reports with his case.

