UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari Moves Bail Petition Before NAB Court On Medical Grounds

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:49 AM

Zardari moves bail petition before NAB court on medical grounds

Former President agreed to his family’s demand regarding bail petition on medical grounds in fake accounts case.  Faryal Talpur, the sister of Zardari, is also facing detention in the same case.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2019) PPP co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari – who is presently under treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in Islamabad – on Tuesday moved bail petition on medical grounds in fake bank accounts.

The former President moved the petition before National Accountability Court-II in Rawalpindi, relying upon the medical ground that he was suffering from multiple diseases and was heart patient, having three stents in his heart. He said that he had a Holter monitor attached to his chest for continuous check and monitoring of his heartbeat’s variation and blockages in his arteries. He also submitted that he had been suffering from ischemic heart disease which means he had problem of inadequate supply of blood and oxygen.

He asked the court to allow him bail on medical grounds so that he could properly get his treatment.

On Monday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited his ailing father co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari at PIMS. .He convinced his father for treatment and moved bail petition on medical grounds. Asif Ali Zardari, who is facing detention for his alleged role in money laundering and currently admitted to a hospital for his treatment, agreed to his family members for moving bail petition before the competent forum on medical grounds

After meeting his ailing father at the hospital, Bilwal Bhutto Zardari made this announcement to the reporters that his ailing father agreed to family’s wish to move to the competent court for bail on medical grounds.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Bank Rawalpindi Money Family From Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

S. Korea voices regret over Japan's failure to rec ..

11 minutes ago

Stunned residents return after IS losses in east A ..

11 minutes ago

Two injured after smoke grenade explodes in Jakart ..

11 minutes ago

NASA finds Indian Moon lander with help of amateur ..

11 minutes ago

Opposition needs to show maturity in politics: Mia ..

11 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close down after falls in US

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.