Zardari moves bail petition before NAB court on medical grounds

Former President agreed to his family’s demand regarding bail petition on medical grounds in fake accounts case. Faryal Talpur, the sister of Zardari, is also facing detention in the same case.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2019) PPP co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari – who is presently under treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in Islamabad – on Tuesday moved bail petition on medical grounds in fake bank accounts.

The former President moved the petition before National Accountability Court-II in Rawalpindi, relying upon the medical ground that he was suffering from multiple diseases and was heart patient, having three stents in his heart. He said that he had a Holter monitor attached to his chest for continuous check and monitoring of his heartbeat’s variation and blockages in his arteries. He also submitted that he had been suffering from ischemic heart disease which means he had problem of inadequate supply of blood and oxygen.

He asked the court to allow him bail on medical grounds so that he could properly get his treatment.

On Monday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited his ailing father co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari at PIMS. .He convinced his father for treatment and moved bail petition on medical grounds. Asif Ali Zardari, who is facing detention for his alleged role in money laundering and currently admitted to a hospital for his treatment, agreed to his family members for moving bail petition before the competent forum on medical grounds

After meeting his ailing father at the hospital, Bilwal Bhutto Zardari made this announcement to the reporters that his ailing father agreed to family’s wish to move to the competent court for bail on medical grounds.