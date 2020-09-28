UrduPoint.com
Zardari Moves Islamabad High Court To Seek Acquittal In Fake Account Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 06:48 PM

Zardari moves Islamabad High Court to seek acquittal in fake account case

Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday moved a petitions to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking his acquittal in mega money laundering and Park Lane references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday moved a petitions to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking his acquittal in mega money laundering and Park Lane references.

The petitions were moved through Farouk H.

Naek which stated that the fake accounts scam did not fall into the jurisdiction of National Accountability Bureau (NAB). It prayed the court to acquit former president in these case and send the references back to chairman NAB so that the petitioner's name could be excluded from it.

It may be mentioned here that an accountability court of Islamabad had already dismissed these petitions of Asif Ali Zardari.

