Zardari, Nawaz Political Innings Over, Trying To Consolidate Maryam, Bilawal: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:20 PM

Zardari, Nawaz political innings over, trying to consolidate Maryam, Bilawal: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that political innings of Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, Nawaz Sharif, had ended in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that political innings of Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, Nawaz Sharif, had ended in the country. Political career of both the leaders was over, due to massive corruption and other charges, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe. Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were trying to consolidate their family members including Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, for moving the party politics forward, he added.

Commenting on coalition partners political movement against the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, he said that no doubt, the Mutahida Qoumi Movement (MQM), and other party members had some reservation but their genuine grievances would be addressed soon.

He made it clear that Opposition parties did not have any power to topple the incumbent government set up.

In reply to a question about Shaharyar Afridi and Rana Sanaullah episode at the floor of lower house, he said both the persons should take care of the norms and avoid repeating such acts.

About Faisal Vawda indecent attitude at tv show last night, he said it should be ignored.

He lauded the role of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N for supporting PTI government's extension bill for services chief.

