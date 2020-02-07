Zardari, Nawaz used power to promote their business: Jamshed Cheema

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf central leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said on Friday that former premier Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari promoted their personal business during their regimes.

During a meeting with the party workers, here, he said that former premier Nawaz Sharif played havoc with the national exchequer and accumulated money from kick backs. He further said that corruption of PML-N had shaken the foundation of economy of the country.

He said that refusal of Nawaz Sharif to undergo surgery without presence of Maryam Nawaz in London was ridiculous, adding, Maryam was facing corruption cases worth billions in the country.

He said that vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to serve the masses and he was focusing on the betterment of the people of the country.

Jamshed Cheema said the PTI government was well aware of the difficulties of the people and soon their issues would be resolved as positive signs of the stability of the economy were being witnessed.