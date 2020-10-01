UrduPoint.com
Zardari, Nawaz Want Escape Route, Save Looted Money: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Zardari, Nawaz want escape route, save looted money: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said former President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wanted to get an escape route from ongoing corruption cases and save their looted money from the national exchequer.

Talking to a private news channel, he said bringing Nawaz Sharif and Altaf Hussain back to Pakistan was a difficult process but the incumbent government was making its all out efforts in that regard.

The minister said after the murder of Dr Imran Farooq, Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM) Founder Altaf Hussain had faced an action in United Kingdom.

In reply to a question about All Parties Conference of opposition parties, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had the history to register cases against each others.

He said the popularity of PPP and PML-N had declined among the masses.

