UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari, Nawaz Wasted Billions Of Rupees On Foreign Trips: Shafqat Mehmood

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:31 PM

Zardari, Nawaz wasted billions of rupees on foreign trips: Shafqat Mehmood

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari had spent over Rs 1.4 billion on his 134 foreign trips as president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari had spent over Rs 1.4 billion on his 134 foreign trips as president.

Similarly, Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif also spent over Rs 1.5 billion on his 92 foreign visits as prime minister, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Both the leaders, the minister said, had wasted the public money on their lavish trips as the country got nothing substantial internationally.

The last governments of PPP and PML-N, had borrowed heavy loans of Rs. 24000 billion during a decade long tenure, he added.

Shafqat said the country was facing serious challenges due to their corruption and imperialistic life style.

To a question about tax reforms, he said the government was well aware of its responsibilities but unfortunately, there was no culture of paying taxes in the country.

The people, he said, should pay the taxes honestly so the country could make progress.

About the video scandal, he said if the PML-N leaders had the evidence then they should present the same in the courts. The party had a tradition of using such tactics in the past to escape from accountability for their wrongdoings, he added.

To another question about US President Trump invitation for Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the visit would further enhance understanding between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister Scandal Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Trump Progress Same Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Death anniversary of Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi observed

11 minutes ago

Sri Lanka Parliament Debates No-Confidence Vote Ag ..

30 seconds ago

Qatar Awards $2.2Bln Contract for Extra Air, Missi ..

31 seconds ago

About 30 People Detained in Germany Over Suspected ..

34 seconds ago

US Sanctions Unlikely to Affect Lebanon, Aim to Pr ..

35 seconds ago

DIG visits Akbari gate police station

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.