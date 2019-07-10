Zardari, Nawaz wasted billions of rupees on foreign trips: Shafqat Mehmood

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari had spent over Rs 1.4 billion on his 134 foreign trips as president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari had spent over Rs 1.4 billion on his 134 foreign trips as president.

Similarly, Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif also spent over Rs 1.5 billion on his 92 foreign visits as prime minister, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Both the leaders, the minister said, had wasted the public money on their lavish trips as the country got nothing substantial internationally.

The last governments of PPP and PML-N, had borrowed heavy loans of Rs. 24000 billion during a decade long tenure, he added.

Shafqat said the country was facing serious challenges due to their corruption and imperialistic life style.

To a question about tax reforms, he said the government was well aware of its responsibilities but unfortunately, there was no culture of paying taxes in the country.

The people, he said, should pay the taxes honestly so the country could make progress.

About the video scandal, he said if the PML-N leaders had the evidence then they should present the same in the courts. The party had a tradition of using such tactics in the past to escape from accountability for their wrongdoings, he added.

To another question about US President Trump invitation for Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the visit would further enhance understanding between the two countries.