‘Zardari Neither Did Any Deal Nor Paid Money For Bail,’ TV Anchor Claims

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:30 PM

‘Zardari neither did any deal nor paid money for bail,’ TV anchor claims

Dr. Shahid Masood claims that Nawaz Sharif also did not pay even a single rupee for his release in the cases nor he entered into any deal with the government.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13th, 2019) “Former President Asif Ali Zardari entered into any deal nor did he pay any rupee for his release in NAB’s two references against him, a senior anchorperson claimed here on Friday.

Shahid Masood, the anchorperson of a local tv channel, said that Nawaz Sharif also did not pay even a single rupee for his release and travel to abroad. He claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is worried and also failed to understand the whole matter.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is worried and remained unable to understand the matter,” said Dr. Shahid Masood in his TV program.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari was released on Thursday after the Islamabad High Court granted him bail against surety bond of Rs 10 million in two references of NAB. The court granted him bail on medical grounds. It is medical ground—on the basis of which former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was allowed bail and travel abroad for treatment in London.

