Zardari out to pit Sindhis, Muhajirs against each other : Farooq Sattar

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) MQM Tanzeem Bihali committee chairman Farooq Sattar has said Asif Zardari is trying to pit Sindhis and Muhajirs against each other."Asif Zardari is the senior most politician.

We condemn the statement given by Asif Zardari against Muhajirs two days. His speech related to Muhajirs falls in the ambit of hate speech. Asif Zardari should have avoided from talking about the existence of Muhajirs", he said this while talking to media men outside Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Saturday.He underlined Asif Zardari forgot the sacrifices rendered by Muhajirs.

He neglected the traditions set by our Sindhis elders.

Sindhis welcomed them open heartedly when Muhajirs entered into Sindh . Muhajirs are being seen by him small in strength because we were counted less in population census.He demanded that JIT related to Uzair Baloch should be made public.

The massacre started from Asif Zardari eraI have also differences with present leadership of MQM. I am with PPP in injustice being done with Sindh and Karachi in Federal cabinet, he added. PPP should give account of what PPP has done with urban areas of Sindh. Justice Gulzar has remarked Sindh is the most corrupt province.