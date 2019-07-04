UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari Owns Over 40 Benami Properties Near Bilawal House: Journalist  

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:36 AM

Zardari owns over 40 benami properties near Bilawal House: Journalist  

Arif Hameed Bhatti has said that there are over 40 benami houses and plazas near Bilawal House.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) Former president Asif Ali Zardari is said to own most of the benami properties, including houses and plazas, nearing Bilawal House.

Journalist Arif Hameed Bhatti has said that there are over 40 benami houses and plazas near Bilawal House. Bilawal House AD Majeed bought these properties and made them benami.

Sources said that Asif Zardari is the real owner of these benami properties.

Moreover, the plazas on blue road are said to be owned by other bureaucrats and politicians.

The FBR is serving notices to the persons having Benami properties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Monday announced that action against politicians keeping 'benami' properties has been launched and all such properties would be confiscated.

Similar action against all other people, who held benami properties or bank accounts, would also begin after three days, he had said.

Special Assistant to PM on Information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan also said that now nothing will remain Benami as first time in the history of Pakistan law is going to be implemented for the first time.

Firdous Ashiq Awan while attaching shares and documents of Benami properties of famous political family of Sindh on social networking site twitter said that it is first time in the history of Pakistan that implementation upon law is going to be done.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan Road Bank SITE FBR Family All

Recent Stories

Rupee stabilises in interbank with Rs1.11 rise

12 minutes ago

PM Imran condemns blast near LoC

48 minutes ago

Footballer Hajra Khan makes three consecutive worl ..

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 July 2019

1 hour ago

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.