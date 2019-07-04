Zardari owns over 40 benami properties near Bilawal House: Journalist  

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) Former president Asif Ali Zardari is said to own most of the benami properties, including houses and plazas, nearing Bilawal House.

Journalist Arif Hameed Bhatti has said that there are over 40 benami houses and plazas near Bilawal House. Bilawal House AD Majeed bought these properties and made them benami.

Sources said that Asif Zardari is the real owner of these benami properties.

Moreover, the plazas on blue road are said to be owned by other bureaucrats and politicians.

The FBR is serving notices to the persons having Benami properties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Monday announced that action against politicians keeping 'benami' properties has been launched and all such properties would be confiscated.

Similar action against all other people, who held benami properties or bank accounts, would also begin after three days, he had said.

Special Assistant to PM on Information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan also said that now nothing will remain Benami as first time in the history of Pakistan law is going to be implemented for the first time.

Firdous Ashiq Awan while attaching shares and documents of Benami properties of famous political family of Sindh on social networking site twitter said that it is first time in the history of Pakistan that implementation upon law is going to be done.