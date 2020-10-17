UrduPoint.com
Zardari Pays Glowing Tributes To Martyrs Of Karsaz Massacre

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 09:49 PM

Zardari pays glowing tributes to martyrs of Karsaz massacre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Karsaz tragedy said that these martyrs had rendered supreme sacrifices for constitution, democracy and supremacy of Parliament and thus wrote a golden chapter in the political history.

In his message on the anniversary of Karsaz tragedy, Asif Zardari said that such steadfast and dedicated workers are the asset of PPP who sacrificed their lives protecting the life of their leader Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

They had put their lives on the line.

He said that the cause and mission for which great leader had chosen difficult path will be completed at every cost.

"We have a firm commitment to make the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto a reality. This day is the day to reiterate our dedication and commitment to democracy and to lead this country according to the vision of these martyrs," he added.

He said that 18th constitution amendment belongs to the people and a strong link between all the constitutional units of this federation called Pakistan.

