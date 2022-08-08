UrduPoint.com

Zardari Pays Homage To Imam Hussain (RA)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Former President and Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday paid homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who sacrificed him and his family members and companions' lives for the survival of Islam

In his message on the occasion of Ashura Zardari said Imam Hussain (RA) had exalted the flag of truth and righteousness. All the nations living today were showing their hatred for Yazid by paying tribute to Imam Hussain.

The former president said the PPP would continue resisting those elements which use force to impose their thinking upon people by using religion.

He said the Hussain (RA) had taught us the way that we should sacrifice our lives for the establishment of truth. His sister, Bibi Zainab (RA), established golden principles of patience and tolerance, he added.

Zardari said that the leadership of the Pakistan People's Party believed in Hussainism, which fought with the Yazidi forces of its time empty-handedly with patience and endurance and it had defeated these forces.

He said the PPP leaders and workers believed that martyrdom was their destination and they follow the principles of patience and tolerance.

