Zardari Pays Tribute To Allama Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) President of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari paid glowing tribute to the national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his birth anniversary.

In his message on 'Iqbal Day', he said that the national poet gave consciousness to the Muslims of the subcontinent through his poetry.

"Iqbal was a democratic figure whose poetry is a philosophical journey that needs to be understood who, through his poetry, exposed those who tried to spread mischief under the guise of religion."

"The interpretation of Allama Iqbal’s dreams is to accept the rule of the people," Asif Zardari said.

