Zardari Pays Tribute To Benazir Bhutto On 16th Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 07:42 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday paid tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her 16th martyrdom anniversary, said that according to her mission, the struggle

for an empowered Parliament and the rule of the Constitution will continue.

He said that eliminating poverty, unemployment and economic misery in the country was the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the completion of this mission is the priority of the PPPP.

He said that Benazir Bhutto was neither afraid of dictators nor did she fear the extremists.

The bravery of Benazir Bhutto is the legacy of the leadership and workers of PPPP, Asif Ali Zardari said.

He said that Benazir Bhutto’s philosophy was that the prosperity of the workers and farmers of Pakistan, would guarantee the country’s progress.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the PPPP guarantees the best future for the youth and will strive to provide them with the opportunities to advance and develop.

