Zardari pays tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on Independence day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Former president Asif Ali Zardari has paid rich tributes to the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that our Quaid assured the rights of the minorities by establishing a separate state for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In message on Independence Day, he said that Quaid-e-Azam had clarified that he is laying the foundation of a democratic state. Today, "We need to follow the spirit of the philosophy of our leader." The former President said that the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave Pakistan a constitution which binds the people from every corner of the country.

He said that for a stable Pakistan, a stable democracy is necessary. "We will have to accept the supremacy of the Parliament. We will have to respect the autonomy of the provinces. We have to root out terrorism from our beloved country.

" Asif Zardari said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had struggled in an exemplary fashion to restore the constitution in its original form and because of her sacrifice; we have our constitution in its original form today. Pakistan Peoples Party vows that it will not shy for rendering any sacrifice for the country.

He said that today we not only pay tribute to the people who fought for the independence of Pakistan but also our brave sons and daughters who paid supreme sacrifices for the country.

The PPP workers faced imprisonment, lashes and all kinds of tyranny for the restoration of democracy in the country, thus have written a historical chapter for democracy. Today we pay tribute to those sons of the nation who gave up their lives fighting extremists and terrorists in the country, he added.