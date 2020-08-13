UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari Pays Tributes To Quaid-e-Azam On Independence Day

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Zardari pays tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on Independence day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Former president Asif Ali Zardari has paid rich tributes to the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that our Quaid assured the rights of the minorities by establishing a separate state for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In message on Independence Day, he said that Quaid-e-Azam had clarified that he is laying the foundation of a democratic state. Today, "We need to follow the spirit of the philosophy of our leader." The former President said that the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave Pakistan a constitution which binds the people from every corner of the country.

He said that for a stable Pakistan, a stable democracy is necessary. "We will have to accept the supremacy of the Parliament. We will have to respect the autonomy of the provinces. We have to root out terrorism from our beloved country.

" Asif Zardari said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had struggled in an exemplary fashion to restore the constitution in its original form and because of her sacrifice; we have our constitution in its original form today. Pakistan Peoples Party vows that it will not shy for rendering any sacrifice for the country.

He said that today we not only pay tribute to the people who fought for the independence of Pakistan but also our brave sons and daughters who paid supreme sacrifices for the country.

The PPP workers faced imprisonment, lashes and all kinds of tyranny for the restoration of democracy in the country, thus have written a historical chapter for democracy. Today we pay tribute to those sons of the nation who gave up their lives fighting extremists and terrorists in the country, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Parliament Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy Independence Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Al Jazirah Al Hamra: An illustrious past that tell ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

51 minutes ago

Egyptian President welcomes joint statement of UAE ..

51 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 68,964 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.