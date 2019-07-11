Zardari playing politics for personal gains: Ali Muhammad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari was doing the politics of personal gains.

It was evident from his last two speeches in the parliament during which the PPP leader had demanded the incumbent government to brush aside the past and move forward, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said everyone knew that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise with the elements involved in corruption and money laundering activities. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had got the mandate from people for eliminating the corruption, and that was why it was carrying out the accountability process without discrimination.

He said Asif Zardari wanted to derail the system through a move against the Senate chairman for his personal gains.

The minister said the country was facing financial crunch due to the gimmicks played by both the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The leadership of both parties were involved in corrupt practices while in power and accumulated the wealth through unfair means, and the present government would continue the accountability process without any pressure, he added.

To a question, he said the PTI government was making all-out efforts to streamline the system.