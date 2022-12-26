ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday pledged not to deviate from the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in any circumstances.

In his message on the eve of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's 15th martyrdom anniversary, he said he sought guidance from her politics and is still being guided by the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Asif Zardari said that no one else faced the difficulties that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto faced for the sake of the constitution and democracy as she was a symbol of patience and endurance.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto bravely resisted the barbaric and brutal dictators. "We are strong and steadfast on her ideology because of her teachings," President Zardari said adding that the continuation of democracy was the beautiful dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

By the grace of the Almighty Allah, that dream was fulfilled.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the announcement of the institutions to be apolitical is also a realization of the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and it will give stability to democracy and establish the country's credibility. Asif Ali Zardari said that BB's followers are striving to make the country a society free from all kinds of extremism, where there is the light of knowledge, jobs for the people, equal opportunities for the youth to move forward, women free from the shackles of fear, and minorities with a respectable place in the society. This is the vision of Pakistan that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had.