Zardari Prudently Distanced Himself From Father, Daughter Duo: Shahzad Akbar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 11:40 PM

Zardari prudently distanced himself from father, daughter duo: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Tuesday said Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari has prudently distanced himself from the fight of father and daughter duo for their personnel interests.

In a tweet, he said Asif Ali Zardari understands that both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were fighting for personal interest.

The PPP was the stakeholder in the system while Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Nawaz Sharif were outsiders having no stakes in the system, he said.

"Who can sacrifice his provincial government for the convicts," Shahzad Akbar added.

