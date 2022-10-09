Zardari recovers, shifts to Bilawal House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari fully recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Sunday evening.

According to a private tv channel, Dr Asim Hussain, a physician of former President, confirmed that Asif Ali Zardari has been discharged from Ziauddin Hospital Clifton Karachi.

The channel report said that Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari has now moved to his residence at Bilawal House in Karachi.