Zardari released from PIMS sub-jail

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, an under trial prisoner of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was released from custody at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Thursday following bail granted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Park Lane and fake accounts cases on medical grounds

Talking to the media, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sherry Rehman said Asif Zardari would be shifted to Karachi for further treatment.

Asif Ali Zardari was undergoing treatment at PIMS cardiac center's private ward, which was declared sub-jail.

Asif Zardari was shifted to PIMS for management and diagnostic investigation. During his stay at the hospital, various medical tests, including MRI, blood CP, Renal Function Test (RFT), Serum Electrolyte, Liver Function Test (LFT), Prothrombin Time HBA1C (blood sugar) , Lipid profile for cholesterol, ECG and ECHO tests, were conducted to examine his health condition.