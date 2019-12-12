UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari Released From PIMS Sub-jail

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:26 PM

Zardari released from PIMS sub-jail

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, an under trial prisoner of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was released from custody at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Thursday following bail granted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Park Lane and fake accounts cases on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Former president Asif Ali Zardari, an under trial prisoner of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was released from custody at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Thursday following bail granted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Park Lane and fake accounts cases on medical grounds.

Talking to the media, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sherry Rehman said Asif Zardari would be shifted to Karachi for further treatment.

Asif Ali Zardari was undergoing treatment at PIMS cardiac center's private ward, which was declared sub-jail.

Asif Zardari was shifted to PIMS for management and diagnostic investigation. During his stay at the hospital, various medical tests, including MRI, blood CP, Renal Function Test (RFT), Serum Electrolyte, Liver Function Test (LFT), Prothrombin Time HBA1C (blood sugar) , Lipid profile for cholesterol, ECG and ECHO tests, were conducted to examine his health condition.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Prisoner Sherry Rehman Pakistan Peoples Party Islamabad High Court Media From Blood

Recent Stories

Ebola cases sharply up in eastern DR Congo

2 minutes ago

Erdogan Vows to Build Istanbul Canal Despite Objec ..

2 minutes ago

Environmental Group Slams EU Countries for Withhol ..

2 minutes ago

US Partnership Develops Large-Scale Energy Storage ..

2 minutes ago

NAB starts reimbursement in Pak-Arab Housing Socie ..

9 minutes ago

Man electrocuted in Quetta

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.