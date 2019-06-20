Zardari, Saad production orders to ensure representation of their constituencies people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Opposition Members in the National Assembly Thursday said the issuance of production orders of President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique would ensure representation of the people of their Constituencies.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, PML-N leader Sheikh Rohail Asghar said National Assembly rules allows issuance of production order of a detained member.

He said Natioanl Assembly was the best forum to discuss all the challenges being faced by the country and also to discussed the issues of masses so that the presence of Asif Zardari and Khawaja Saad were necessary.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Naz Baloch said to call someone plunderer and looter was not appropriate as it can fuel hatred in the society.

In the past, she said there were already many examples of issuing production orders so that politics on the matter should be avoided.

Naz Baloch urged all political forces of the country to work together to improve the economic situation and provision of basic facilities to the downtrodden segment of society.