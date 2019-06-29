Zardari, Saad remained absent from National Assembly despite production orders: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique remained absent from the National Assembly on the concluding day of the budget session

The NA speaker had issued their production orders to take part in the proceedings, but they did not attend the session, he said while speaking in the National Assembly.

The minister said the opposition did not adopt serious attitude throughout the session. "Contrary to the tradition, they even pointed out lack of quorum in the House. However, the quorum was complete due to the presence of all members from the treasury benches," he added.

Chief Whip of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) in National Assembly Amir Dogar said due to hard work of the government's economic team, particularly that of Minister of State Hammad Azhar, the passage of budget could become possible.

He thanked Prime Minister Irma Khan, under whose leadership, he said, the country would move forward towards economic stability.

He also condemned the non-serious attitude of opposition members during the whole session.

He also appreciated the supporting staff and media, who worked round the clock during the session.

Earlier, the National Assembly adopted a resolution against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for using insulting language against NA speaker terming the same an assault on the House.

The resolution demanded that Bilawal Bhuto should take back his words and tender an apology.

