UrduPoint.com

Zardari Says Hatred Is Not For Imran Khan But His Mindset

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 14, 2022 | 12:09 PM

Zardari says hatred is not for Imran Khan but his mindset

The PPP co-chairman says Imran Khan has been lying since the beginning and rejected his allegations of ousting him through a no-confidence motion with the help of the US.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2022) Former President and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari termed PTI chairperson Imran Khan a liar, saying his hatred is not for Imran Khan, but his mindset.

Asif Ali Zardari, “Imran Khan has been lying since the beginning, though we do not hate him, but his mindset,”.

He also rebutted Imran Khan’s allegation of ousting him through a no-confidence motion with the help of the US. He expressed these words during his interview to a local tv in Islamabad on Wednesday night.

The PPP co-chairman said, “We had been in contact with Khan’s allies for the last three years to remove him from power," pointing out that he also held secret meetings with PM Shehbaz Sharif in connection with the no-trust motion against Imran Khan.

The former president went on to say, “I gave guarantees to all allies and we will fulfill all of their legitimate demands,”.

He stated that he also guaranteed with MQM-P, however, someone had misguided PML-Q but they still wanted them to join them.

Zardari said Bilawal inclusion would be decided according to the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), adding that Bilawal Bhutto as Foreign Minister of Pakistan would be decided in PPP’s CEC meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf TV All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pollen allergy to die down in Capital

Pollen allergy to die down in Capital

13 minutes ago
 FTO to provide fair treatment to taxpayers

FTO to provide fair treatment to taxpayers

14 minutes ago
 EPA allows plastic bags use for specific sectors i ..

EPA allows plastic bags use for specific sectors in ICT

14 minutes ago
 German Authorities Seize Yacht Allegedly Owned by ..

German Authorities Seize Yacht Allegedly Owned by Alisher Usmanov's Sister

14 minutes ago
 Japan's Lower House Approves Bill Raising Duties o ..

Japan's Lower House Approves Bill Raising Duties on Imports From Russia

14 minutes ago
 North Korea's tests stir nuclear debate in South

North Korea's tests stir nuclear debate in South

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.