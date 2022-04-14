Zardari says hatred is not for Imran Khan but his mindset

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PPP co-chairman says Imran Khan has been lying since the beginning and rejected his allegations of ousting him through a no-confidence motion with the help of the US.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2022) Former President and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari termed PTI chairperson Imran Khan a liar, saying his hatred is not for Imran Khan, but his mindset.

Asif Ali Zardari, “Imran Khan has been lying since the beginning, though we do not hate him, but his mindset,”.

He also rebutted Imran Khan’s allegation of ousting him through a no-confidence motion with the help of the US. He expressed these words during his interview to a local tv in Islamabad on Wednesday night.

The PPP co-chairman said, “We had been in contact with Khan’s allies for the last three years to remove him from power," pointing out that he also held secret meetings with PM Shehbaz Sharif in connection with the no-trust motion against Imran Khan.

The former president went on to say, “I gave guarantees to all allies and we will fulfill all of their legitimate demands,”.

He stated that he also guaranteed with MQM-P, however, someone had misguided PML-Q but they still wanted them to join them.

Zardari said Bilawal inclusion would be decided according to the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), adding that Bilawal Bhutto as Foreign Minister of Pakistan would be decided in PPP’s CEC meeting.