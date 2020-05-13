(@fidahassanain)

Former President Asif Ali Zardari says the ruling PTI could not develop consensus in the country and wants to curtail the constitutional and financial powers of the provinces.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2020) Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was following the footsteps of former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf here on Wednesday.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the ruling PTI ruined the national consensus in the country, saying that it wanted to curtail the constitutional and financial powers of the provinces.

He expressed these views with his conservation with PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on the ongoing situation of Coronavirus and the political situation.

“The government is not dealing with Coronavirus but fighting the opposition,” said the former President.

Zardari said they came into power in 2008 when the country was badly hit by terrorism. He stated that they carried out Swat operation by developing national consensus and established peace in the region.

“This government could not develop national consensus in fight against Coronavirus Instead it was fighting with the opposition,” he said.

The relation between PPP and the ruling PTI was going tough as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi criticized the way of governance of PPP. He said PPP was focused on only provincial politics rather than thinking for the entire country besides rejecting the impression that the Federal government abandoned Sindh. He was speaking at the floor of the National Assembly.

In reaction to Qureshi’s statement, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that the foreign minister either should withdraw his statement against the PPP or should resign from his position.

Bilawal had said that the minister had also accused him of using the “Sindh Card”, adding that he was raising his voice for issues regarding the provinces, without any such intention in mind. He said politicking of this nature damages the federation and it goes against national unity.