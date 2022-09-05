UrduPoint.com

Zardari Says Institutions, Generals Could Not Be Maligned To Please One Man

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Zardari says Institutions, Generals could not be maligned to please one man

Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari while alluding to PTI chief Imran Khan said that the 'Institutions and Generals' could not be maligned to please one man

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari while alluding to PTI chief Imran Khan said that the 'Institutions and Generals' could not be maligned to please one man.

He said that Imran Khan was on the mission of weakening the country, which could not be fulfilled.

He said, 'everyone knows now, who is a human and who is an animal'.

The former president said the nation had come to know who was the bone of contention.

Asif Ali Zardari said that every solider and general was brave and patriot. He said that the entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with flood affected people and making all-out effort to help them.

He said that the Federal government was busy in relief work in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa while the provincial governments of the aforesaid provinces were busy in making arrangements for public gatherings only.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf President Of Pakistan Punjab Flood Man Government

Recent Stories

vivo Y Series Promises an Unparalleled Experience ..

Vivo Y Series Promises an Unparalleled Experience on a Budget

3 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of PML-N leader till 8t ..

Court extends interim bail of PML-N leader till 8th

29 seconds ago
 Commissioner for beautification of Bahawalpur city ..

Commissioner for beautification of Bahawalpur city

31 seconds ago
 JSMU establishes medical camp to treat flood-affec ..

JSMU establishes medical camp to treat flood-affected patients

34 seconds ago
 Maximum Number of Flood Affected Telecom Sites Res ..

Maximum Number of Flood Affected Telecom Sites Restored

7 minutes ago
 BISP disburses over Rs. 19 billion among 793,701 f ..

BISP disburses over Rs. 19 billion among 793,701 flood hit families

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.