Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2022) PPP Co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari said that there are many other choices if incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is not with them.

The former President said that there is a huge gap now in the relationship with Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi.

He stated that he got Pervaiz Elahi made Deputy Prime Minister and played role for 17 ministries but there is a huge distance.

He gave these remarks during an interview while referring to their next strategy to bar the PTI from dissolving Punjab and KP assemblies.

"We will contest against them if the assemblies are dissolved and if the assemblies are not dissolved then they will continue their opposition role," Zardari explained the next move. He said that their main objective is to strengthen the national economy.

He also said that Imran Khan was a man of narrow thoughts, claiming that he (Khan) does not have political thinking or mindset.

Zardari said that there would have been big problems for the nation if Imran Khan had made the decisions.

He stated that the UK is the mother of democracy but several Prime Ministers have recently been changed. Zardari argued that democracy always gets strentged whenever the issues arise.

"When I was President I delegated the powers to the Prime Minister. The 18th amendment was my own idea," said the former President.

He also made it clear that they did not have fear of any person because they love the mother land. He stated that he knew only Lieutenant General Amir and he was at number six. He said appointing next army chief was the prerogative of the prime minister but thanks to him that he consulted them.