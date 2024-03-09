Zardari Secures 47 Votes In Balochistan Assembly
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Asif Ali Zardari, the joint candidate of the ruling alliance secured all 47 votes in the Balochistan Assembly.
Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate, Mahmood Khan Achakzai could not secure a single vote in the Balochistan Assembly.
The polling for the election to the president slot was completed in the Balochistan Assembly to elect the 14th president of the country.
Recent Stories
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jamil Akhtar inaugurates WAPDA Hydel Museum4 minutes ago
-
3 outlaws held; illegal arms, ammunition recovered4 minutes ago
-
One dead, seven injured in DI Khan road accidents4 minutes ago
-
Achazai secures 91, Zardari 17 for presidential election in KP Assembly4 minutes ago
-
LESCO carries out system upgradation: Shahid Haider14 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Zardari on his election to Office of President14 minutes ago
-
5 days long Polio eradication campaign successfully concludes14 minutes ago
-
Information Secretary felicitates newly elected body of NPC14 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 440 power pilferers in 24 hours24 minutes ago
-
6 dead, 1,608 injured in 1,485 road accidents in Punjab24 minutes ago
-
Zardari returns to Office of President for second time34 minutes ago
-
Hindu farmer organizes mass marriages to promote harmony34 minutes ago