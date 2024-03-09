Zardari secures 47 votes in Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Asif Ali Zardari, the joint candidate of the ruling alliance secured all 47 votes in the Balochistan Assembly.

Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate, Mahmood Khan Achakzai could not secure a single vote in the Balochistan Assembly.

The polling for the election to the president slot was completed in the Balochistan Assembly to elect the 14th president of the country.