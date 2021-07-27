UrduPoint.com
Zardari Seeks Exemption From Hearing On Medical Grounds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:12 PM

Zardari seeks exemption from hearing on medical grounds

Former president Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday filed a plea in Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from hearing in his pre-arrest bail petition pertaining to his New York City property investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Former president Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday filed a plea in Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from hearing in his pre-arrest bail petition pertaining to his New York City property investigation.

He also attached his medical reports and adopted the stance that he was suffering from various diseases since June 21, this year and could not travel as his doctors had advised him to avoid travelling.

He prayed the court to grant him exemption from hearing in his interim bail case.

Meanwhile, an Accountability Court Judge Syed Asghar Ali issued non bailable arrest warrants against former president Asif Ali Zardari's aide Mushtaq Ahmed over continuous disappearance from the hearings.

The warrants were issued in a case pertaining to suspect transaction worth Rs8.3 billions.

The same court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Zardari in this case and adjourned it till August 5.

Zardari's case against confiscation of his Clifton House was also adjourned till the same date.

