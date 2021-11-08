UrduPoint.com

Zardari Seeks Exemption From IHC In New York Property Case

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:03 PM

Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday filed a plea to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from hearing in his bail petition in New York City property case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday filed a plea to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from hearing in his bail petition in New York City property case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani would take up the case for hearing tomorrow.

The petitioner had adopted the stance in his plea that he was not able to appear before court due to ailment. He also attached his medical reports with his application and prayed the court to grant him exemption from hearing.

It may be mentioned here the IHC had granted pre arrest bail to Asif Ali Zardari in his New York Property case against a call up notice issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Bureau had alleged ex-president for hiding information from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about his property in New York City.

