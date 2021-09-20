UrduPoint.com

Zardari Seeks One-day Exemption From IHC

Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday filed an application to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking one-day exemption from hearing in his pre-arrest bail case fixed for Tuesday.

The petitioner said that he was unable to appear in person before the court due to illness.

The medical reports of Ziauddin Hospital were also attached with the application.

The court had granted pre-arrest bail to former president against surety bonds worth Rs0.5 million after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) served call up notice to him regarding probe of his flat in NY.

