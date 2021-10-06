Zardari seeks one-day exemption from IHC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday filed an application to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking one-day exemption from hearing in his pre-arrest bail petition pertaining to New York City property case.

The petitioner said he could not appear before court tomorrow due to sickness.

The medical reports of former president were also attached with the petition.

The IHC would take the case tomorrow. The court had granted interim bail to Asif Zardari in an inquiry of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to his alleged flat in New York City. He was alleged for holding assets without declaration.