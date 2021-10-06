UrduPoint.com

Zardari Seeks One-day Exemption From IHC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Zardari seeks one-day exemption from IHC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday filed an application to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking one-day exemption from hearing in his pre-arrest bail petition pertaining to New York City property case.

The petitioner said he could not appear before court tomorrow due to sickness.

The medical reports of former president were also attached with the petition.

The IHC would take the case tomorrow. The court had granted interim bail to Asif Zardari in an inquiry of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to his alleged flat in New York City. He was alleged for holding assets without declaration.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau New York Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Two POs, two gamblers arrested; Rs 5000 cash stake ..

Two POs, two gamblers arrested; Rs 5000 cash stake money recovered

1 minute ago
 ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market ..

ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market

1 minute ago
 PCGA hails Govt approval to TCP intervention as se ..

PCGA hails Govt approval to TCP intervention as second buyer in cotton market

1 minute ago
 Etihad Rail to send Emirati engineers to train at ..

Etihad Rail to send Emirati engineers to train at Herrenknecht Academy in German ..

12 minutes ago
 EU Court Says Member State Can Require Valid ID Fr ..

EU Court Says Member State Can Require Valid ID From Its Nationals Traveling Acr ..

18 minutes ago
 Germany's Christian Democrats Regret Partners' Dec ..

Germany's Christian Democrats Regret Partners' Decision to Form Cabinet With SPD

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.