Zardari sent to Adiala jail on three-day judicial remand

(@FahadShabbir)

An Accountability Court on Friday awarded judicial remand of former President Asif Ali Zardari in the fake bank accounts case by three days and sent him to Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ):An Accountability Court on Friday awarded judicial remand of former President Asif Ali Zardari in the fake bank accounts case by three days and sent him to Adiala Jail.

Asid Zardari was produced before accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir by the NAB officials after expiry of his physical remand.

At the outset of the hearing, NAB prosecutor Muzaffar Abbasi prayed the court for extension in Zardari's physical remand by disclosing that a statement of the suspect needed to be interrogated.

Defense counsel, Sardar Latif Khosa stated that Asif Ali Zardari had already demanded that he be given a 90-days remand, whereas NAB officials either ask for a four-day remand or ask for a new remand.

He said that such practice by the NAB was aimed to distract the court as well as loss to national treasury.

Asif Zardari, speaking at the rostrum, asked "Why he was not allowed to meet his daughter despite having court permission." He stated that he was also not allowed to offer Eid prayers.

The court, after listening to the parties, awarded three-day judicial remand of Zardari and sent him to Adiala Jail.

He will now be presented in the accountability court on August 19.

Sardar Latif Khosa also filed a plea in the court asking that Zardari beprovided with A-class facilities in prison, including medical facilities and the permission to meet his family.