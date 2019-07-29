Zardari serving jail sentence without AC

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) Air condition has been removed from the jail cell of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto while speaking to media confirmed that the AC service for Asif Zardari has been withdrawn.

He said that when he went to meet Zardari in jail, he had kept the AC switched off.

Bilawal said that Zardari is a brave politician.

Earlier, the Punjab government had directed IG prisons to remove air conditioner from the room of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in jail.

Punjab home department had written a letter to IG prisons at which it has been said that no accused will be given any facility without the permission of Prime Minister Imran Khan and also no concession will be given to those who are imprisoned in money laundering charges.

Prime Minister Imran khan during his address in Capital One Arena in Washington said that he will take back all the facilities including AC and tv in jail from Nawaz Sharif after returning to country.