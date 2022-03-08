Zardari, Shehbaz trying to blackmail govt to save looted money: Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said both Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif were trying to blackmail the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to save the illegal money through corruption and other means deposited in their accounts

The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders had been looting the public money for the last 40 years, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The minister said the opposition had made abortive attempts in the past to topple the government and they would again face disappointment with the failure of their no-confidence move and long march.

The opposition leaders had nothing to do with the public welfare, rather their all anti-government's moves were aimed at protecting personal interests, he added.

Farrukh said the government would never yield to their pressure or be blackmailed. It had no threat from them as the opposition had the only agenda how to save themselves from accountability.

To a question, he said the PTI leadership would remove the reservations of some party members.