UrduPoint.com

Zardari, Shehbaz Trying To Blackmail Govt To Save Looted Money: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Zardari, Shehbaz trying to blackmail govt to save looted money: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said both Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif were trying to blackmail the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to save the illegal money through corruption and other means deposited in their accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said both Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif were trying to blackmail the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to save the illegal money through corruption and other means deposited in their accounts.

The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders had been looting the public money for the last 40 years, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The minister said the opposition had made abortive attempts in the past to topple the government and they would again face disappointment with the failure of their no-confidence move and long march.

The opposition leaders had nothing to do with the public welfare, rather their all anti-government's moves were aimed at protecting personal interests, he added.

Farrukh said the government would never yield to their pressure or be blackmailed. It had no threat from them as the opposition had the only agenda how to save themselves from accountability.

To a question, he said the PTI leadership would remove the reservations of some party members.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Long March Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim TV All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Punjab Arts Council to celebrate Punjab Culture Da ..

Punjab Arts Council to celebrate Punjab Culture Day on March 14

45 seconds ago
 PTA to launch new mechanism to allow 'Temporary Re ..

PTA to launch new mechanism to allow 'Temporary Registration' of overseas Pakist ..

48 seconds ago
 To resolve public grievances; our top priority: IG ..

To resolve public grievances; our top priority: IGP

50 seconds ago
 Sheikh Rasheed visits control room set up at Inter ..

Sheikh Rasheed visits control room set up at Interior Ministry

51 seconds ago
 Capital reports lowest Covid daily cases count sin ..

Capital reports lowest Covid daily cases count since Dec 19

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves decision in petition ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision in petitions against LG Ordinance

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>