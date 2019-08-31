UrduPoint.com
Zardari Shifted To Jail On Recommendations Of Medical Board

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 10:36 PM

Zardari shifted to jail on recommendations of medical board

Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Shah Saturday said former president Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to jail from hospital on the recommendations of medical board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Shah Saturday said former president Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to jail from hospital on the recommendations of medical board.

Talking to a private news channel, he said decisions regarding shifting of a person from jail to hospital or hospital to jail were made according to the advice of jail doctor or medical board formed to check his health condition, adding the government had nothing to do with that matter.

He said the government had always given priority to recommendations of medical board regarding health of Asif Ali Zardari.

