Zardari, Shujaat Discuss Political Situation In Punjab

Published December 20, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Zardari, Shujaat discuss political situation in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari and President Pakistan Muslim League- Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Tuesday held an important meeting and discussed the political situation in Punjab.

In a statement issued here by the Party Secretariat, both the leaders had a consultation on the vote of confidence and motion of no-confidence in Punjab.

Both the leaders also contacted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during this meeting.

Nasir Hussain and Malik Ahmad Khan briefed both of the leaders on the important issues in Punjab.

Senior leaders of PML-Q Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema were also present during the meeting.

