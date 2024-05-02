Zardari Steps Down As Chairman Of PPPP
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2024 | 07:54 PM
The President reportedly submits his resignation to the Election Commission of Pakistan.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2024) President Asif Zardari stepped down from his position as chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), the sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Zardari reportedly submitted his resignation to the Election Commission of Pakistan.
Following his resignation, there is speculation about the potential appointment of his sister, Faryal Talpur, a provincial assembly member, as the new president of PPPP.
Zardari’s decision to resign from the party leadership comes amid criticism for simultaneously leading a political party while holding the presidency.
Zardari was re-elected as president on March 9, receiving 411 votes, including 156 from provincial assemblies and 255 from Parliament.
