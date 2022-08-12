President, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Friday strongly condemned the release of water by India in Pakistani rivers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :President, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Friday strongly condemned the release of water by India in Pakistani rivers.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he expressed concerns over the release of water by India and said that it was a blatant violation of international agreements.

Asif Zardari said that due to the stubbornness of India, thousands of villages and millions of acres of land in the country were flooded.

He said that he would go to every forum against the dirty tactics of India.