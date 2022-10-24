Zardari strongly condemns sloganeering against institutions

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned sloganeering against institutions in an event held in Lahore on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned sloganeering against institutions in an event held in Lahore on Sunday.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, Asif Zardari said that no platform should be used against institutions.

He also said that the survival of Pakistan depends on the country's institutions and it is a pity that one person has given nothing but abuse and hatred to this country.

"We all know where this person is coming from and at whose request he is spreading hatred against institutions," he added.

He also said the soldiers and officers are sacrificing their lives in their uniforms and slogans against them are highly condemnable.