UrduPoint.com

Zardari Strongly Condemns Sloganeering Against Institutions

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Zardari strongly condemns sloganeering against institutions

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned sloganeering against institutions in an event held in Lahore on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned sloganeering against institutions in an event held in Lahore on Sunday.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, Asif Zardari said that no platform should be used against institutions.

He also said that the survival of Pakistan depends on the country's institutions and it is a pity that one person has given nothing but abuse and hatred to this country.

"We all know where this person is coming from and at whose request he is spreading hatred against institutions," he added.

He also said the soldiers and officers are sacrificing their lives in their uniforms and slogans against them are highly condemnable.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Event All From

Recent Stories

Huge challenges facing Sunak, UK's fifth PM in six ..

Huge challenges facing Sunak, UK's fifth PM in six years

8 minutes ago
 Russia Sent Letter to UN About 'Dirty Bomb' in Ukr ..

Russia Sent Letter to UN About 'Dirty Bomb' in Ukraine to Show Moscow Not Involv ..

8 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Decline 14% at Closure, Fall ..

Gas Futures in Europe Decline 14% at Closure, Fall to $985 Per 1,000 Cubic Meter ..

8 minutes ago
 India's Modi congratulates incoming UK PM Rishi Su ..

India's Modi congratulates incoming UK PM Rishi Sunak

10 minutes ago
 Hashmi Notezai grieves over death of Arshad Sharif ..

Hashmi Notezai grieves over death of Arshad Sharif

10 minutes ago
 FBR crosses Rs 2 trillion tax collection figure

FBR crosses Rs 2 trillion tax collection figure

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.