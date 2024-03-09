Open Menu

Zardari Success Is Victory Of Democracy: PPP Leader

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Chaudhry Munawar Anjum, central deputy secretary of the Pakistan People's Party, lauded President Asif Ali Zardari's re-election on Saturday, and termed it a victory for democracy.

In a statement released on Saturday, Anjum commended Zardari's commitment to the democratic process, echoing the sentiments of the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

"President Zardari has exemplified the essence of democracy by emphasising the pivotal role of people, represented through the parliament, as the true architects of law and governance," added Anjum.

Highlighting Zardari's reverence for Bhutto's vision and the rule of law, Anjum underscored the significance of democratic principles in the nation's political landscape.

"Democracy is the best revenge," Anjum asserted, attributing Nawaz Sharif's recognition of Bhutto as a martyr as a significant milestone in Pakistan's democratic journey.

Anjum emphasised the importance of supporting Zardari's presidency as a testament to the resilience of democratic values. "President Asif Ali Zardari stands as an unwavering champion of democratic politics," concluded Anjum, affirming his party's steadfast commitment to upholding democratic ideals.

