UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari Summoned On Aug 4, For Indictment

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:38 PM

Zardari summoned on Aug 4, for indictment

An Accountability Court (AC) here on Wednesday summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and other accused on August 4, to indict in Thatha Water Supply reference connected with fake account scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) here on Wednesday summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and other accused on August 4, to indict in Thatha Water Supply reference connected with fake account scam.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on a Thatha Water Supply reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, Zardari's lawyer Farouk H. Naek pleaded that his client could not appear before the court in person due to outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

At this, the court ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to make video link arrangement for attendance of the accused so that their indictment process could be completed.

However, the court declared the co-accused Ishfaq Lighari as proclaimed offender due to his continuous disappearance and ordered other fourteen accused to appear on next hearing for indictment. It may be mentioned here that former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah was also nominated in the same case.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah National Accountability Bureau Water Same May August Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

1 hour ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

1 hour ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

1 hour ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

2 hours ago

Motorcyclist killed on road in Kasur

30 seconds ago

BBC job cuts add to UK media gloom as virus fallou ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.