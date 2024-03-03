Zardari supporting Shehbaz during ongoing premiership election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said that he was supporting to nominated candidate for premiership Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during ongoing election.

“Shehbaz Sharif will win the premiership election with thumping and clear majority,“ he unveiled while talking to APP.

He said that after the formation of the coalition government, they will move forward to get the nation and the country out of the crisis to ensure welfare and prosperity.

He further said the coalition government would work effectively for economic stability and sustainable development in the country.