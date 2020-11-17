UrduPoint.com
Zardari, Talpur Granted One-day Exemption In Money Laundering Reference

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till November 19, on mega money laundering reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president and his sister on the request of defense lawyer.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the above accused.

During the course of proceeding, it was observed that the apex court had given directions regarding this case and also had sought report from us.

NAB Prosecutor Waseem Javed said that the prosecution tried to precede the trial in every hearing. He prayed the court to speed up the trial proceeding for early conclusion.

The defense lawyer adopted the stance that the Supreme Court had given directions to the trial court in bails matter of Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza.

The witnesses had not been testified so far in this case then how the defense could conduct cross-examining, he said.

He further said that many defense lawyers had suffered from coronavirus to this the judge remarked that if the court view these things then how the trial could precede, adding that they had to submit report to the top court.

The judge said that the associate lawyers could appear before the court if seniors were suffered from COVID-19. The court said that it could not stop the trial court from recording the statements of accused and directed the defense counsel Arshad Tabraiz to appoint his associate lawyer so that the witnesses could be testified in his absence.

The court then adjourned hearing the reference till November 19.

